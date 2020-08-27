UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Mitsotakis Discuss Turkish-Greek Mediterranean Row Via Phone - Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump, Mitsotakis Discuss Turkish-Greek Mediterranean Row Via Phone - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have held phone talks, during which the leaders discussed the current crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean between Athens and Ankara, the Greek governmental press service said.

"Tonight, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the latest developments in the southeastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis thanked Mr. Trump for his interest and for communicating in the days when the Republican National Convention is being held," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis stressed during the talks that Athens were ready to contribute in de-escalation if Turkey abandoned provocative actions in the region.

Earlier in August, Turkey resumed offshore surveys in an area in the Eastern Mediterranean that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. In response, Greece has mobilized its armed forces.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Trump Athens Ankara Greece August From

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

59 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

59 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

1 hour ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.