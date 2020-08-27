Trump, Mitsotakis Discuss Turkish-Greek Mediterranean Row Via Phone - Athens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have held phone talks, during which the leaders discussed the current crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean between Athens and Ankara, the Greek governmental press service said.

"Tonight, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the latest developments in the southeastern Mediterranean. Mitsotakis thanked Mr. Trump for his interest and for communicating in the days when the Republican National Convention is being held," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis stressed during the talks that Athens were ready to contribute in de-escalation if Turkey abandoned provocative actions in the region.

Earlier in August, Turkey resumed offshore surveys in an area in the Eastern Mediterranean that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. In response, Greece has mobilized its armed forces.

On Monday, Greece announced plans to hold military drills from Tuesday to Thursday in the area where Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is conducting seismic exploration. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that this naval exercise was incompatible with maritime rules and increased tensions in the region.