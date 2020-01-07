UrduPoint.com
Trump, Mitsotakis To Discuss European Energy Diversification At White House - Official

Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will likely discuss Greece's role in European energy diversification and a host of other issues during talks at the White House, a senior administration official told reporters.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to host Mitsotakis as part of the Greek leader's four-day trip to the United States.

"One of the great bright spots of the US-Greece agenda right now, which I'm sure will be part of the discussions at the White House tomorrow, is the progress that we have seen in Greece's role in advancing European energy diversification," the official said on Monday.

The two leaders, the official added, also might discuss the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the inauguration of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline and commencement of LNG exports to Greece.

The official also said US investment in Greece and the recently updated defense-cooperation pact will also be on tomorrow's agenda.

The official described the meeting as a "watershed moment" for US-Greece bilateral relations, citing the progress made under the Trump administration.

