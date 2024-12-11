Open Menu

Trump Mocks Trudeau As 'governor' Of 'state' Of Canada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Canada's Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of a state, rather than prime minister of the giant US neighbor.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," posted Trump on his Truth Social platform shortly after midnight.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump's jibe follows reports that he suggested making Canada the 51st US state during discussions with Trudeau in Florida, which followed threats to impose huge trade tariffs when he takes office in January.

The report from Fox news said Trump told Trudeau that if Canada could not withstand his threatened 25 percent tariff on all Canadian imports, then it should be absorbed into the United States.

Asked about Trump's post, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said "it sounds like we're living in an episode of South Park."

The comment to journalists in Ottawa was a possible reference to a plotline in the satirical 1999 South Park movie, when the US and Canada go to war, with American characters rallying around a song entitled "Blame Canada."

Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was also asked by a reporter if she thought Trump seriously wanted Canada to become part of the US.

"That is a question, really, for the president-elect," she said.

