Trump, Modi Did Not Discuss S-400 Deal on Sidelines of G20 Summit - New Delhi

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not discuss India's plans to buy Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense systems during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale said on Friday

"The S400 issue was not discussed, there was an issue of time constraint here. You were in Delhi when this matter was addressed by our External Affairs Minister [Subrahmanyam Jaishankar] at the press conference with the Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo, so that's where it stands, no discussion took place," he said at a press conference, according to its transcript.

"The S400 issue was not discussed, there was an issue of time constraint here. You were in Delhi when this matter was addressed by our External Affairs Minister [Subrahmanyam Jaishankar] at the press conference with the Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo, so that's where it stands, no discussion took place," he said at a press conference, according to its transcript.

Gokhale stressed that no issue would affect the strategic relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

"This is a relationship which is deep, which is broad, we have some issues, we will work through them but no one issue is going to, in any way, have any impact," he added.

In October 2018, Russia and India concluded a $5 billion contract to have Russia's S-400 systems delivered to India. The deal was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India.

The United States has opposed Indian plans to purchase the S-400 system, noting that its deployment could limit India's ability to increase military interoperability with the US armed forces.

