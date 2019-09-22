UrduPoint.com
Trump, Modi To Address Sunday Rally In Houston

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Trump, Modi to Address Sunday Rally in Houston

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are to make a joint appearance on Sunday before a huge crowd of supporters in Houston, Texas.

The gala event, titled "Howdy, Modi!", will be held at the NRG Stadium.

Modi is expected to address the Indian diaspora as part of his week-long visit to the United States.

Modi flew to Houston on Saturday. His trip is timed to the UN General Assembly, which opens in New York on September 24.

The Indian leader's agenda includes talks with Trump on the UN sidelines and other bilaterals as well as a meeting with US lawmakers and a round table on Sunday with chief executives from 16 US energy majors.

