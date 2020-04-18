Trump, Moon Discuss COVID-19 Response Measures During Phone Talks - Blue House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Donald Trump have discussed response measures to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak during phone talks on Saturday, South Korea's presidential Blue House stated.

According to a statement published on the Blue House's official social media channels, the US president noted the "spirit of alliance" between the two countries and thanked Seoul for offering assistance to Washington during the outbreak.

"Both sides agreed to continue cooperation in combating the COVID-19 epidemic," the statement read.

Additionally, Moon and Trump also agreed to offer North Korea humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing outbreak. Earlier in the day, Radio Free Asia reported that authorities in North Korea have told citizens at public lectures that cases of the coronavirus disease have been identified in the country.

Trump also congratulated Moon on a "big victory" in Wednesday's parliamentary elections. Moon's Democratic Party won 163 seats in South Korea's 300-member National Assembly.

The telephone conversation between the presidents of South Korea and the United States was the second in less than a month.