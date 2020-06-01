Trump, Moon Discuss Progress on Convening G7 Summit, Coronavirus Pandemic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed over the telephone progress made on convening the G7 leaders Summit and the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a release on Monday.

"Today, President Donald Trump spoke with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea. The two leaders discussed a range of economic and national security issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and restoring the strength of the global economy," Deere said. "President Trump and President Moon also discussed progress toward convening the G7 later this year.

"

On Saturday, Trump said he planned to invite South Korea, Russia and India to an extended meeting of G7 world leaders, after calling the group's current makeup "outdated."

According to media reports, Moon said he was willing to accept Trump's invitation to this year's G7 summit.

The summit, which traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, was due to take place in the United States in June, but was postponed until at least September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.