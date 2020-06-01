UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Moon Discuss Progress On Convening G7 Summit, Coronavirus Pandemic - White House

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump, Moon Discuss Progress on Convening G7 Summit, Coronavirus Pandemic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed over the telephone progress made on convening the G7 leaders Summit and the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a release on Monday.

"Today, President Donald Trump spoke with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea. The two leaders discussed a range of economic and national security issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and restoring the strength of the global economy," Deere said. "President Trump and President Moon also discussed progress toward convening the G7 later this year.

"

On Saturday, Trump said  he planned to invite South Korea, Russia and India to an extended meeting of G7 world leaders, after calling the group's current makeup "outdated."

According to media reports, Moon said he was willing to accept Trump's invitation to this year's G7 summit.

The summit, which traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, was due to take place in the United States in June, but was postponed until at least September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

India World Russia Canada White House France Trump Germany Progress Italy United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea June September Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

US Capital Imposes 2-Day Curfew After Protests Tur ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.