Trump Moves To End Sudan Terror Listing

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

US President Donald Trump on Friday formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a step long sought by the Arab nation which faces US pressure to normalize relations with Israel

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Friday formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a step long sought by the Arab nation which faces US pressure to normalize relations with Israel.

The White House said that Sudan's civilian-backed transitional government had deposited $335 million as part of an agreement to compensate survivors and family members of attacks that took place when former dictator Omar al-Bashir welcomed Al-Qaeda.

