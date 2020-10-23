Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

US President Donald Trump on Friday formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a step long sought by the Arab nation which faces US pressure to normalize relations with Israel

The White House said that Sudan's civilian-backed transitional government had deposited $335 million as part of an agreement to compensate survivors and family members of attacks that took place when former dictator Omar al-Bashir welcomed Al-Qaeda.