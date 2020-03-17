UrduPoint.com
Trump Moves To Fill Administration Vacancies With 4 Nominations - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:04 PM

Trump Moves to Fill Administration Vacancies With 4 Nominations - White House

President Donald Trump announced four nominations to key administration posts, including the reappointment of Joyce Louise Connery, of the state of Virginia, to be a Member of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board for a term expiring in October of 2025, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) President Donald Trump announced four nominations to key administration posts, including the reappointment of Joyce Louise Connery, of the state of Virginia, to be a Member of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety board for a term expiring in October of 2025, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Ms. Connery currently serves as a Member of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. Before this, Ms. Connery was the Director of Nuclear Energy Policy within the Office of International Economics on the National Security Council. She also served as the Senior Policy Advisor to the Deputy Secretary at the Department of Energy," a White House pool report said.

Trump named Carlos Trujillo, of the state of Florida, to be an Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, as well as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Foundation, the report said.

Trujillo currently serves as the US Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, with the rank of ambassador, the report added.

Trump also named Ricardo Gonzalez, of Florida, to be a Member of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, for a term expiring June 10, 2023 and Daniel Walsh, of New Jersey, to be a Member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, according to the report.

