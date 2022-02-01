UrduPoint.com

Trump Mulled Soliciting Seizure Of 2020 Voting Machines By Security Agencies - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Trump Mulled Soliciting Seizure of 2020 Voting Machines by Security Agencies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump had a bigger involvement than previously known in exploring proposals to use Federal security agencies to confiscate voting machines in US states in a bid to prove electoral fraud in the 2020 voting, The New York Times reported, citing three people in the know.

The accounts about Trump's involvement in plans to prove electoral fraud in the 2020 which he lost emerged after his rally in Texas on Saturday, when the politician said that if he joins the next presidential race and is reelected, he will pardon Capitol rioters charged with crimes related to the storming more than a year ago. After the rally, Trump said that his vice president, Mike Pence, could have "overturned the election."

Trump decided to address at least three federal security departments after his defeat in the election, which would help to provide the alleged evidence of voting fraud, according to the newspaper.

The proposals on involvement of security agencies were earlier known to have been codified in draft executive orders.

Less than two months after the November 3 vote, Trump ordered his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani to ask the Department of Homeland Security if it can lawfully take control of voting machines in key swing states, which the agency replied it had no mandate to do, the sources told the newspaper.

Right after the election, Trump accused Dominion Voting Systems providing voting machines of illegally deleting 2.7 million votes for him. The company rejected the accusation. Later, Trump said that there were numerous faults in operations of the voting machines which distorted the real outcome of the election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Company Trump New York November 2020 Race Million

Recent Stories

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

38 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

39 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

40 minutes ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

40 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Fina ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

40 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>