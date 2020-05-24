UrduPoint.com
Trump Mulls Creating Panel To Review Claims Of Anti-Сonservative Bias Online - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering creating a panel that will look into complaints of anti-conservative bias and censorship on social media, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

A "White House-created commission" could work together with state agencies like the Federal Elections Commission and Federal Communications Commission to review such claims, the daily said.

The plan has not been finalized yet but is expected to draw sharp criticism from both technology giants and digital rights watchdogs, the paper said.

The WSJ quoted a White House official who said that "left wing bias" in the tech industry was a concern that needed to be addressed. This echoes Trump's recent claim on Twitter that the microblogging service as well as Facebook and Google were controlled by the "Radical Left."

