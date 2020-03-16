Trump Mulls Full Pardon for Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who has been locked in a legal battle over the alleged Russian meddling.

The 61-year-old retired army general withdrew his guilty plea about lying to the FBI in January after the Justice Department asked the judge to give him a six months' jail time. Fox news reported that no precise record of the statement made by Flynn to FBI agents existed and that a witness report of his interview was missing.

"So now it is reported that, after destroying his life... the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has 'lost' the records of General Michael Flynn.

How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" Trump tweeted.

Flynn has been probed for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly said Russia does not interfere in the US political system and the allegations of collusion were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from instances of election fraud and corruption.