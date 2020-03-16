UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Mulls Full Pardon For Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump Mulls Full Pardon for Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who has been locked in a legal battle over the alleged Russian meddling.

The 61-year-old retired army general withdrew his guilty plea about lying to the FBI in January after the Justice Department asked the judge to give him a six months' jail time. Fox news reported that no precise record of the statement made by Flynn to FBI agents existed and that a witness report of his interview was missing.

"So now it is reported that, after destroying his life... the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has 'lost' the records of General Michael Flynn.

How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" Trump tweeted.

Flynn has been probed for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly said Russia does not interfere in the US political system and the allegations of collusion were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from instances of election fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Army Russia Jail Hillary Clinton Trump United States January Sunday FBI From

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

3 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

4 hours ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

5 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.