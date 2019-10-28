Trump Mulls Release of Edited Video of US Raid That Killed Islamic State Leader Baghdadi

Americans may be able to watch parts of the weekend raid by US Special Forces on the compound of Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's, in which Baghdadi blew himself up with three children to avoid capture, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Americans may be able to watch parts of the weekend raid by US Special Forces on the compound of Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's, in which Baghdadi blew himself up with three children to avoid capture, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.

"The question was, 'am I considering releasing video footage of the raid,' and we may take certain parts of it and release it. Yes," Trump said while boarding Air Force One on his way to Chicago.

On Sunday, Trump announced that Baghdadi was chased to the end of an underground tunnel by US military dogs during the raid, saying he whimpered, cried and screamed all the way.

Accompanied by three children, Mr. al-Baghdadi then detonated a suicide vest, blowing up himself and the children when trapped at the end of a tunnel, Mr. Trump said.

Trump declined to inform House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the raid before hand, fearing that members of Congress would compromise the operation with leaks.