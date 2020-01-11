UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Mulls Using Executive Privilege To Protect US Presidency From Bolton Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trump Mulls Using Executive Privilege to Protect US Presidency From Bolton Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) President Donald Trump said in an interview that he may have no choice but to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from testifying in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial to protect the US presidency from future abuse by Congress.

After former national security adviser John Bolton said this week he would be willing to testify in the impeachment trial if called, Trump on Friday expressed concern about the precedent in an interview with Fox news.

"Well, I think you have to [invoke executive privilege] for the sake of the office," Trump said when asked if he planned to evoke executive privilege if Bolton were called to testify.

The full interview is scheduled to air later on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled that she will turn the House articles of impeachment to the Senate as early as next week - allowing the impeachment trial to begin - even though a dispute over whether or not Senators will call witnesses remains unresolved.

Democrats are seeking testimony from Bolton and current White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney on Trump's efforts to enlist Ukraine's help in investigating former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's stewardship of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.

A two thirds Senate majority - 67 votes - would be needed to convict Trump and remove him from office.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Ukraine White House Trump Nancy May Congress From

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

2 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

1 hour ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

2 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.