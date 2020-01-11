Trump Mulls Using Executive Privilege to Protect US Presidency From Bolton Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) President Donald Trump said in an interview that he may have no choice but to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from testifying in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial to protect the US presidency from future abuse by Congress.

After former national security adviser John Bolton said this week he would be willing to testify in the impeachment trial if called, Trump on Friday expressed concern about the precedent in an interview with Fox news.

"Well, I think you have to [invoke executive privilege] for the sake of the office," Trump said when asked if he planned to evoke executive privilege if Bolton were called to testify.

The full interview is scheduled to air later on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled that she will turn the House articles of impeachment to the Senate as early as next week - allowing the impeachment trial to begin - even though a dispute over whether or not Senators will call witnesses remains unresolved.

Democrats are seeking testimony from Bolton and current White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney on Trump's efforts to enlist Ukraine's help in investigating former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's stewardship of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.

A two thirds Senate majority - 67 votes - would be needed to convict Trump and remove him from office.