Trump Must Call on Supporters to Refrain From Violence - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) President Donald Trump needs to call on his supporters to refrain from any acts of violence and ensure a peaceful transition of power to the incoming Biden administration, US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said in a statement.

"Today, I call on President Trump to address the nation and explicitly urge his supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence," Portman said on Tuesday. "If our nation experiences additional violence and destruction at the hands of his supporters in Washington, DC and state capitals around the country, and he does not directly and unambiguously speak out now when threats are known, he will bear responsibility."

Portman warned there was a threat of additional violence both in Washington and in state capitals across the United States in the eight days until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20,.

"Both in his words before the attack on the Capitol and in his actions afterward, President Trump bears some responsibility for what happened on January 6," Portman said. "[T]he attack on the US Capitol was an attack on democracy itself. Anyone who took part in illegal activities should be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Portman said he and other lawmakers had received reports from the FBI about the threat of additional violence in Washington, DC and state capitals around the country following Wednesday's unrest on Capitol Hill.