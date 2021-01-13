UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Must Call On Supporters To Refrain From Violence - US Senator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Trump Must Call on Supporters to Refrain From Violence - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) President Donald Trump needs to call on his supporters to refrain from any acts of violence and ensure a peaceful transition of power to the incoming Biden administration, US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said in a statement.

"Today, I call on President Trump to address the nation and explicitly urge his supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence," Portman said on Tuesday. "If our nation experiences additional violence and destruction at the hands of his supporters in Washington, DC and state capitals around the country, and he does not directly and unambiguously speak out now when threats are known, he will bear responsibility."

Portman warned there was a threat of additional violence both in Washington and in state capitals across the United States in the eight days until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20,.

"Both in his words before the attack on the Capitol and in his actions afterward, President Trump bears some responsibility for what happened on January 6," Portman said. "[T]he attack on the US Capitol was an attack on democracy itself. Anyone who took part in illegal activities should be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Portman said he and other lawmakers had received reports from the FBI about the threat of additional violence in Washington, DC and state capitals around the country following Wednesday's unrest on Capitol Hill.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Democracy Trump Capitol Hill United States January FBI From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

3 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

3 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

3 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.