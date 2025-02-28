Trump Must Decide Soon If US Jeans Will Still Be Made In Africa
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The factory may be in East Africa, but the Wrangler and Levi's jeans rolling off the production line are pure Americana, destined for US stores like Walmart and JCPenney.
The United Aryan factory, on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, exists for one reason: the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a 25-year-old US law that gives duty-free access to thousands of goods made on the continent, particularly clothes.
But AGOA will expire in September unless President Donald Trump agrees to extend it -- a decision putting hundreds of thousands of African livelihoods on a knife-edge.
Though the programme has bipartisan support, it's going up against a president known for his free-trade scepticism. Adding to the pressure is a time crunch: to prepare for the year ahead, the United Aryan factory's clients need to know by next month if AGOA will survive.
United Aryan ships up to eight million pairs of jeans to the United States each year, and millions more shirts and other items.
It has also transformed a once dangerous area of the city, said CEO Pankaj Bedi, who said local gangs would often "steal everything down to the copper cable" when they first set up in 2002.
"Today, you can see, it's a well-developed community," he told AFP. "We have 150,000 people who directly or indirectly depend on us. It has stabilised the whole socio-economics of the area."
Each day, thousands gather outside the gates, hoping to fill in for absences among the 10,000 staff. An average assembly line worker earns around $200 a month, a decent wage in Kenya.
"Our families are happy, our children go to school, crime has gone down," said Norah Nasimiyu, 48, a worker representative on the shop floor, surrounded by colleagues stitching pockets and slicing huge piles of denim.
The factory has faced major ups and downs, however.
New global trade rules in 2005 swamped markets with Asian clothing. The 2008 financial crash and Covid-19 pandemic almost flatlined the business.
"There were many times when we thought we should give up," said Bedi.
"But when you have 150,000 people dependent on what you do, you have a responsibility. Shutting down a business is a five-minute job, but to establish and create this kind of platform is not easy."
Now comes the biggest threat of all: will Washington renew AGOA?
Without its duty-free benefits, US buyers will likely turn to cheaper factories in Asia.
Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress support an extension for at least 12 years, giving companies the long-term security to thrive.
But all bets are off with Trump, given his scepticism to free trade.
The United States benefits from Africa's cheaper labour, especially in the cost-sensitive clothing sector, said Bedassa Tadesse, an economics professor at University of Minnesota Duluth who has studied AGOA.
"But we have come to this stage where trade policy decisions are no longer just based on cost-benefit analysis," Tadesse said.
One hope, he added, is that Trump will see AGOA as a way of countering Chinese influence in Africa, especially after he axed billions in humanitarian aid.
Witney Schneidman, an AGOA expert with the Brookings Institution think tank, said there was "zero chance" the issue was currently on Trump's radar.
"It's small change in Trump's worldview, but it's very important as an instrument in US-African relations, especially when we just lost virtually all our soft power by dismantling USAID," Schneidman said.
Bedi, who has been involved in the talks as part of the Kenyan Association of Manufacturers, remains confident.
"I think Trump will be favourable. America cannot produce what we are producing, so he has to find an alternative. Where better than Africa?" he said.
Time is running out, though.
The factory and its clients need to know AGOA's future by the end of March to plan for the coming season, or production lines will grind to a halt.
"Buyers have started to panic. We've been assuring them that it will be okay," said Bedi.
"Fingers crossed."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain
More Stories From World
-
La Reunion island raises highest 'purple alert' as cyclone nears4 minutes ago
-
Rudderless Matildas desperate to reignite fire when Kerr returns4 minutes ago
-
Trump must decide soon if US jeans will still be made in Africa4 minutes ago
-
Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UN Police's engagement in improving peacekeeping operations1 hour ago
-
Under pressure from Trump, Mexico extradites 29 drug suspects8 hours ago
-
Algeria blames French far right as relations with former colonial ruler fray8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results - collated8 hours ago
-
Angry Medvedev squanders four match points, crashes out in Dubai9 hours ago
-
UN chief greets Muslims on Ramadan's eve, voices support for those suffering, including Gazans9 hours ago
-
Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation10 hours ago
-
Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers to Thailand10 hours ago