Trump Must Focus on Economy, Health Care to Win Swing Votes - Political Consultant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) President Donald Trump needs detail his plans for rebuilding the US economy and reforming health care, stressing the contrast with the lack of Democratic proposals in those areas at the Republican national convention this week, veteran political consultant Ron Bonjean said.

"I would stress the economy what it was like pre-COVID-19," Bonjean said on a C-SPAN broadcast on Tuesday. "What [Trump] will do in the next four years, they are doing things in real time like announcing the plasma strategy on Sunday."

Bonjean said the Republicans were "off to a good start" in their National Convention, which opened in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, but they needed to take advantage of the failure of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his colleagues to spell out their own economic and health care policies last week at their own convention in Milwaukee.

"They were running on a message last week: They didn't really talk to policies. If Republicans can talk in more detail on what they are going to do on the economy, on health care," they can press the advantage, Bonjean said.

The Trump base has been at 42-44 percent approval ratings, that figure has not moved, and has to be a little more there for President Trump to bring it across the finishing line, Bonjean also said.

The election was likely to be a close one and would probably only be decided during the final two weeks of campaigning in the second half of October, Bonjean added.