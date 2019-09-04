UrduPoint.com
Trump Must Not Repeat Obama Mistake Of Publishing Afghanistan Exit Dates - Ex-US Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Must Not Repeat Obama Mistake of Publishing Afghanistan Exit Dates - Ex-US Diplomats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) President Donald Trump must not repeat the mistake of his predecessor Barack Obama and state in advance any clear date for a total US military pullout from Afghanistan, nine former US ambassadors who worked on Afghanistan security issues wrote on Tuesday.

"A fundamental mistake of the Obama administration was the constant repetition of dates for departure," the nine ambassadors wrote in a statement published by the Atlantic Council. "This encouraged the Taliban to fight on and undercut confidence among friendly Afghans."

The ambassadors recommended that instead of committing in advance to any clearly defined timetable or cutoff date for a US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Trump administration should spell out clear conditions without which such a total pullout would not take place.

"It is critical that the United States make clear that full withdrawal will not occur on fixed dates but will, on the contrary, require conclusion of a real and clearly defined peace," the ambassadors wrote.

The statement was signed by former US Ambassadors James Dobbins, Robert Finn, Ronald Neumann, William Wood, John Negroponte, Ryan Crocker, E. Anthony Wayne, James Cunningham and Hugo Llorens.

