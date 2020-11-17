Trump Must Pay Wisconsin $7.9Mln by Wednesday for Recount - Elections Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) President Donald Trump must pay Wisconsin $7.9 million by Wednesday if he wants a recount of the ballots cast in the state where he trails challenger Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday.

"These estimates are significantly higher than the actual costs of the 2016 recount, but they take into account factors not present four years ago, including the need for larger spaces to permit public observation and social distancing, security for those spaces, the higher number of absentee ballots, a compressed timeframe over a holiday, and renting high-speed ballot scanning equipment," the commission said in a statement. "November 18 by 5:00 p.m. (is) the deadline for the aggrieved presidential candidate to file for a recount and submit payment."