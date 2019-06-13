UrduPoint.com
Trump Must Remove White House Aide For Illegal Political Activities - US Federal Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:46 PM

President Donald Trump must remove White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for violating a law that bans executive branch officials from engaging in political activities, a US federal watchdog said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) President Donald Trump must remove White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for violating a law that bans executive branch officials from engaging in political activities, a US Federal watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

"Conway violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media," the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said. "Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service."

The 1939 Hatch Act banning US executive branch officials from engaging in political activities does not apply to the president, vice-president and certain other designated high-level officials, according to the Congressional Research Service.

