Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transition If Needed - Republican Senator

The Trump administration needs to cooperate with the staff of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden to ensure a smooth transition if Biden is confirmed to be the next president of the United States, US Senator Lamar Alexander said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Trump administration needs to cooperate with the staff of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden to ensure a smooth transition if Biden is confirmed to be the next president of the United States, US Senator Lamar Alexander said in a statement on Friday.

"If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one," Alexander said.

Alexander, a senator from the US state of Tennessee, recalled that extensive recounting of vote totals and more than a month-long delay in confirming the results of the 2020 presidential election were not unprecedented and had occurred before in recent times.

"Recounting votes and resolving disputes after a close election is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid. Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election," Alexander said.

The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election was the most enduring symbol of US democracy, Alexander added.

