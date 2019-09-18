UrduPoint.com
Trump Names 5 Finalists For National Security Adviser Position

Wed 18th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed his five finalists for the vacant National Security Adviser position.

Trump's five finalist for national security adviser include Robert O'Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg, according to a White House press pool report.

Waddell is a former national security official in the Trump administration; O'Brien is a US ambassador for hostage affairs; Fleitz is a former CIA analyst; Gordon-Hagerty is a an under secretary for Nuclear Security at the US Department of Energy; and Kellogg is the National Security Adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence.

According to media reports, Waddell and O'Brien are the favorites for the position.

Last week, Trump fired former John Bolton, his third national security adviser in less than three years, due to disagreements over a range of US foreign policy issues including North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba.

