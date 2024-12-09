Trump Names Alina Habba Counselor To President, Announces Key State Department Roles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Sunday evening that Alina Habba, his senior adviser and attorney, will serve as counselor to the president in his upcoming administration.
In his post on the platform, Trump praised Habba as “a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor," ABC news reported.
He also highlighted her heritage and recognition, noting: “As a first-generation American of middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year.”
The position, held by Kellyanne Conway in Trump's former administration, is separate from the White House counsel's office.
Trump also announced three significant State Department appointments.
Michael Anton was named director of policy planning, with Trump commending his loyalty and work in defining an “America First foreign policy.”
Michael Needham will serve as a counselor for the State Department, with Trump lauding his role as “a key leader in the America First Movement.”
Christopher Landau was appointed deputy secretary of state, set to work closely with Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.
Trump emphasized Landau’s legal expertise, Supreme Court clerkships, and diplomatic experience as former ambassador to Mexico.
