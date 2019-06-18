Trump Names Army Chief to Lead Pentagon After Shanahan Withdraws Nomination - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday said Army Secretary Mark Esper has been nominated to take over the Pentagon after Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan withdrew from the nomination process.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump said via Twitter. "I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!"