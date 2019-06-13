Trump Names Domestic Policy Adviser Eric Ueland as Chief White House Lobbyist

US President Donald Trump has promoted Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council Eric Ueland to Director of Legislative Affairs, a position in charge of lobbying Congress on behalf of the president's agenda, the White House said in a press release on Thursday

"Eric will work to add to the many legislative victories the President has already achieved, including tax cuts, the First Step Act, and rebuilding of our great military," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in the release.

Ueland served at the State Department as Director of the Office of US Foreign Resources in 2018-19, prior to joining the White House Domestic Policy Council, the release said.