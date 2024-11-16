Trump Names Karoline Leavitt, 27, As White House Press Secretary: Statement
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that 27-year-old campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary.
Leavitt "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement.
Leavitt will become one of the youngest people to take the key position, acting as the face of the White House and fielding questions from the media.
She acted as national press secretary for Trump during his campaign, giving birth in July to her first child ahead of the election, she told a Fox news podcast posted online on Friday.
After working as an assistant press secretary for Trump during his first term in office, she ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the House of Representatives from her home state of New Hampshire in 2022.
She has also worked as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has nominated to be UN ambassador.
"I didn't grow up in a political family. I grew up like most Americans in a middle-class business family here in my home state of New Hampshire," she told the Fox News podcast. "I just dove into politics at my college, Saint Anselm College, in Manchester (New Hampshire)."
