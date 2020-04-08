UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Trump Names Kayleigh McEnany as White House Press Secretary - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has named his campaign's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany as White House Press Secretary, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"McEnany, currently the National Press Secretary for Donald J. Trump for President, will serve as the White House Press Secretary," the statement said.

Current Defense Department spokesperson Alyssa Farah is also joining the White House as Director of Strategic Communications, while Ben Williamson will assist her and McEnany as Senior Communications Advisor, the statement added.

On Tuesday, the White House said current Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to return to her previous role as head of the First Lady's staff.

