Open Menu

Trump Names Lawyer Jamieson Greer His US Trade Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Trump names lawyer Jamieson Greer his US trade envoy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump on Tuesday named Jamieson Greer his trade envoy, a key figure in rolling out the US president-elect's economic agenda -- in which tariffs are set to play a significant role.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices," said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump's first administration.

Trump also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Greer was most recently a partner at law firm King & Spalding.

During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, the United States introduced tariffs on billions of Dollars worth of imports -- notably on China but also America's allies.

In particular, the Trump administration imposed levies on some $300 billion in Chinese goods, as Washington and Beijing engaged in an escalating tariff war.

Lighthizer emerged as the US strongman in trade talks at the time, as he sought to force changes in Beijing's economic policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Greer, who is viewed as Lighthizer's protegee, will be charged with rolling out Trump's tariff policy and negotiating trade deals.

Related Topics

Senate China Washington Canada Trump Beijing United States Mexico 2017 From Billion

Recent Stories

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

9 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

9 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

9 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

9 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

9 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

9 hours ago
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

9 hours ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

10 hours ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

10 hours ago
 The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams ..

The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed

10 hours ago
 Business community delegation meets Punjab Governo ..

Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor

10 hours ago
 LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

10 hours ago

More Stories From World