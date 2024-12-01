Open Menu

Trump Names Lebanese-American Businessman Massad Boulos As Middle East Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Trump names Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as Middle East advisor

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as his senior advisor on Arab and middle Eastern affairs, the latest family member to be appointed to a key position.

"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs," Trump posted on Truth Social of the appointment, which puts his daughter Tiffany's father-in-law in a major White House position.

Boulos was a key emissary for the Trump campaign, helping to mobilize Arab American and Muslim voters, many of whom were disaffected with White House policy on the war in Gaza.

The businessman will take over a difficult portfolio, with Israel's war raging in Gaza, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon seeing early violations, and rebel forces in Syria making advances against the government of Bashar al-Assad.

Boulos's son, Michael, is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany.

A day earlier, Trump appointed Charles Kushner -- the father of his son-in-law Jared -- as the US ambassador to France.

"Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene," said Trump of his pick for the Middle East advisor job.

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

The Republican referred to Boulos as "a dealmaker."

Trump often promised on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and elsewhere, without specifying how he would do so.

aha/dw

