Trump names New York Rep. Elise Stefanik US ambassador to UN: US media

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) President-elect Donald Trump said he has offered Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik the job of US ambassador to the United Nations, in comments to US media late Sunday.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to the New York Post.

Trump -- who never conceded his 2020 loss -- sealed a remarkable comeback to the presidency in the November 5 vote and will be inaugurated in January.

Stefanik confirmed her acceptance of the role in a statement to the newspaper, saying she was "truly honored".

"During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate," she said.

The appointment of Stefanik was also reported by CNN which quoted two unnamed sources.