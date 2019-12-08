UrduPoint.com
Trump Names Ornato New Deputy Chief Of Staff For Operations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Trump Names Ornato New Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Anthony Ornato would serve as his new deputy chief of staff for operations.

"The United States Secret Service Deputy Assistant Director, Anthony Ornato, will become my new Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations," he tweeted.

Trump said Ornato had served him for three years. The White House said last month that Dan Walsh would leave the office, which plans foreign trips for the US administration and decides on the use of resources by White House aides.

