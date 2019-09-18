(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would appoint his special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O'Brien, to serve as national security adviser following John Bolton's abrupt departure from the post

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump said via Twitter.

O'Brien is being elevated from his present position as the administration's top hostage negotiatior, having won praise from Trump for winning freedom for Americans detained in other countries such as North Korea and Turkey.

He previously served in multiple positions in the George W Bush administration, including alternate US representative at the United Nations, and later founded a private law firm in Los Angeles California.

In 2017, Trump considered nominating O'Brien as Secretary of the Navy.

O'Brien authored the 2016 book, "While America Slept: Restoring American Leadership to a World in Crisis."

Bolton was ousted last week, following a tenure characterized by his opposition to Trump efforts to negotiate with North Korea and later with Iran and for crafting an unsuccessful effort to force Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro from office.