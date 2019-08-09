Trump Names US Anti-Terror Chief to Become Acting National Intelligence Director

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he has named a new acting intelligence chief who will take over for the outgoing Dan Coats next week.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence [DNI], effective August 15th. Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010. He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!" Trump said via Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier, Trump said Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon has resigned and will leave on the same day Coats is exiting next week, which is August 15.

Trump had been considering naming Gordon to the position of acting intelligence chief after Coats resigned. Some believed Gordon should have automatically filled the position until a permanent leader was tapped.

Last week, Trump in a statement said his nominee for DNI, Congressman John Ratcliffe, decided to stay in Congress. The move came after several US Democratic lawmakers accused Ratcliffe of being a political loyalist with zero relevant experience who padded his resume as a Federal prosecutor.

Trump had been hoping to replace Coats since February due to alleged differences over intelligence threat assessments.