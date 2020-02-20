UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Names US Envoy To Germany Richard Grenell As Acting National Intelligence Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump Names US Envoy to Germany Richard Grenell as Acting National Intelligence Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) President Donald Trump in a statement announced that US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell will become Acting Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire... for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The New York Times earlier reported that Grenell is considered by many to be a vocal Trump loyalist who will oversee a group of intelligence agencies viewed with skepticism by the White House.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Job Germany New York

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

4 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

6 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

6 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

6 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

6 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.