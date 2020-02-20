Trump Names US Envoy to Germany Richard Grenell as Acting National Intelligence Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) President Donald Trump in a statement announced that US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell will become Acting Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire... for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The New York Times earlier reported that Grenell is considered by many to be a vocal Trump loyalist who will oversee a group of intelligence agencies viewed with skepticism by the White House.