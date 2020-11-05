UrduPoint.com
Trump Narrows Biden's Lead In US State Of Nevada - Fox News

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Narrows Biden's Lead in US State of Nevada - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has narrowed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in the state of Nevada, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

With 67 percent of the ballots counted in Nevada, Biden now leads with 49.2 percent of the vote to Trump's 48.6 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden was leading with 51.8 percent of the vote to Trump's 46.3 percent with 49 percent of the ballots counted.

Trump was initially leading by a large margin according to official results earlier in the day.

Nevada carries six electoral votes and is particularly important to Trump because he can secure the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the US presidency without also needing to win the states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

However, if Biden wins in Nevada, he will have enough electoral votes and significantly reduced pressure to win in Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina to assume the presidency.

