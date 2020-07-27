Trump national security advisor tests positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday.

