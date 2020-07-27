UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump National Security Advisor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:19 PM

Trump national security advisor tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday.

O'Brien, who holds a key role in the administration, "has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," the White House said in a statement.

"There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president," it added.

Related Topics

White House Trump SITE From

Recent Stories

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

9 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

21 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

1 hour ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

1 hour ago

Lowest number of COVID-19 related deaths reported ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.