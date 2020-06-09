UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, NATO Chief Agree In Phone Call On Need To Cut Afghan Violence - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trump, NATO Chief Agree in Phone Call on Need to Cut Afghan Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed in a telephone conversation on the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Monday.

"The President and the Secretary General agreed that the Taliban must reduce violence and all parties should move swiftly to begin intra-Afghan negotiations toward a political settlement," Deere said in a Twitter message..

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Twitter White House Trump All

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

1 hour ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.