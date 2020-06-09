Trump, NATO Chief Agree in Phone Call on Need to Cut Afghan Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed in a telephone conversation on the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Monday.

"The President and the Secretary General agreed that the Taliban must reduce violence and all parties should move swiftly to begin intra-Afghan negotiations toward a political settlement," Deere said in a Twitter message..