UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, NATO Chief Agree On Need To Reduce Afghan Violence - White House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump, NATO Chief Agree on Need to Reduce Afghan Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed in a telephone conversation on the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"The President and the Secretary General agreed that the Taliban must reduce violence and all parties should move swiftly to begin intra-Afghan negotiations toward a political settlement," Deere said via Twitter on Monday.

Trump and Stoltenberg also discussed close cooperation between NATO allies on defeating the novel coronavirus pandemic and strengthening resilience, Deere said.

In addition, the two officials talked about NATO's role in counterterrorism and stabilization efforts in the middle East, Deere said.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Twitter White House Trump Middle East All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

50 minutes ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.