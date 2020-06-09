Trump, NATO Chief Agree on Need to Reduce Afghan Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed in a telephone conversation on the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"The President and the Secretary General agreed that the Taliban must reduce violence and all parties should move swiftly to begin intra-Afghan negotiations toward a political settlement," Deere said via Twitter on Monday.

Trump and Stoltenberg also discussed close cooperation between NATO allies on defeating the novel coronavirus pandemic and strengthening resilience, Deere said.

In addition, the two officials talked about NATO's role in counterterrorism and stabilization efforts in the middle East, Deere said.