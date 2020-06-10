UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Nearly Fired Defense Chief Over Using Troops To Quell Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Nearly Fired Defense Chief Over Using Troops to Quell Protests - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump was close to firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week over opposing views on the use of active-duty troops to quell nationwide protests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing several US officials.

The report said Trump was mad Esper did not support his idea to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy active-duty US troops to Washington, DC, Minneapolis, and other cities experiencing mass protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Trump refrained from firing Esper after he consulted with advisers who cautioned him against making such a decision, the report said.

Esper was reportedly expecting to be fired and had begun to prepare a letter of resignation.

The report added that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had also discouraged Trump from using active-duty troops to respond to protests.

The White House and Pentagon did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the matter, the report said.

Last week, Esper said in a press conference that he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act. US media reported that Esper's remarks caught the White House off guard and upset officials.

Related Topics

Firing Riots Washington Pentagon White House Trump George Minneapolis Moroccan Dirham Media From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.