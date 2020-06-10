Trump Nearly Fired Defense Chief Over Using Troops to Quell Protests - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump was close to firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper last week over opposing views on the use of active-duty troops to quell nationwide protests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing several US officials.

The report said Trump was mad Esper did not support his idea to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy active-duty US troops to Washington, DC, Minneapolis, and other cities experiencing mass protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Trump refrained from firing Esper after he consulted with advisers who cautioned him against making such a decision, the report said.

Esper was reportedly expecting to be fired and had begun to prepare a letter of resignation.

The report added that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had also discouraged Trump from using active-duty troops to respond to protests.

The White House and Pentagon did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the matter, the report said.

Last week, Esper said in a press conference that he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act. US media reported that Esper's remarks caught the White House off guard and upset officials.