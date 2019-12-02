UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other Issues - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:45 AM

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other Issues - White House

US President Donald Trump discussed the "threat from Iran" and other important issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump discussed the "threat from Iran" and other important issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Sunday.

"The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in a statement.

The statement provided no further details and readouts of the conversation are as of yet unavailable.

The two right-wing leaders have developed a strong chemistry over the years, with Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and annexed Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory; gestures that all previous US presidents refused to make.

The last conversation between Trump and Netanyahu took place November 19, when the two discussed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statements that the US will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank inconsistent with international law, thereby reversing a long-standing US position.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran White House Trump Bank Jerusalem November Sunday All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Alleged Sexual abuse of girls at Kashana Lahore: R ..

2 minutes ago

IOK situation remains unchanged on 120th day of lo ..

12 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Dec. 10

14 seconds ago

China to build space-based solar power station by ..

16 seconds ago

Sri Lanka aims to increase investments from key ma ..

17 seconds ago

Road accident claims two lives in Chakwal

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.