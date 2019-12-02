Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other Issues - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump discussed the "threat from Iran" and other important issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Sunday

"The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in a statement.

The statement provided no further details and readouts of the conversation are as of yet unavailable.

On Monday, Netanyahu said that Israeli plans to extend sovereignty over the Jordan Valley had been also discussed during the conversation with Trump.

"I spoke yesterday with President @realDonaldTrump - a very important conversation for the security of Israel. We discussed Iran, but we also spoke at length about the historic opportunities that we will have in the coming months. Among them - the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel as well as a defensive alliance with the US.

These are things that we could only dream about, but we have the possibility of implementing them," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

On November 18, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal anymore, a statement which went against decades of international law practice and US policy in relation to the settlements.

Over the past two years, Trump has made a number of gestures toward Israel that all previous US presidents refused to make, including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and annexed Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.

The previous conversation between Trump and Netanyahu took place November 19.