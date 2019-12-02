UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other Issues - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other Issues - White House

US President Donald Trump discussed the "threat from Iran" and other important issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump discussed the "threat from Iran" and other important issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Sunday.

"The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in a statement.

The statement provided no further details and readouts of the conversation are as of yet unavailable.

On Monday, Netanyahu said that Israeli plans to extend sovereignty over the Jordan Valley had been also discussed during the conversation with Trump.

"I spoke yesterday with President @realDonaldTrump - a very important conversation for the security of Israel. We discussed Iran, but we also spoke at length about the historic opportunities that we will have in the coming months. Among them - the Jordan Valley as the recognized eastern border of the State of Israel as well as a defensive alliance with the US.

These are things that we could only dream about, but we have the possibility of implementing them," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

On November 18, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal anymore, a statement which went against decades of international law practice and US policy in relation to the settlements.

Over the past two years, Trump has made a number of gestures toward Israel that all previous US presidents refused to make, including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and annexed Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.

The previous conversation between Trump and Netanyahu took place November 19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Twitter White House Trump Jerusalem Alliance United States November Border Sunday All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

56 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

56 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law on Additional Regulation of Foreig ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Singapore to Develop Infrastructure Projec ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.