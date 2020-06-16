UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump New Executive Order Will Create National Police Register, Boost Training - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump New Executive Order Will Create National Police Register, Boost Training - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will issue an executive order on Tuesday that calls for the establishment of a national police register and improvements in training and recruiting, senior administration officials told reporters.

"President Trump will issue an Executive Order ...to create a National Police Register that will weed out bad cops," one senior administration official said on Monday.

The order will also credentialize and standardize training and require recruiting from local communities, the official added.

Related Topics

Police Trump From

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

36 minutes ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.