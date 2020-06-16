Trump New Executive Order Will Create National Police Register, Boost Training - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will issue an executive order on Tuesday that calls for the establishment of a national police register and improvements in training and recruiting, senior administration officials told reporters.

"President Trump will issue an Executive Order ...to create a National Police Register that will weed out bad cops," one senior administration official said on Monday.

The order will also credentialize and standardize training and require recruiting from local communities, the official added.