Trump No Longer Views His Miami Resort As Venue For G7 Summit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Trump No Longer Views His Miami Resort as Venue For G7 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he no longer considered his Trump National Doral Miami resort as a venue for the G7 summit after some congressmen prepared a bill preventing the event's funding due to its location.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building.

Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president added that the event could take place at his Camp David country retreat.

Earlier, the White House announced that the summit would be held from June 10-12 at the Trump National Doral Resort in Miami.

