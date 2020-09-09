Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

(@fidahassanain)

Norwegian Parliament Member Christian Tybring Bjdde has submitted nomination before the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for US President Donald J. Trump for brokering peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) US President Donald J. Trump was nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for brokering Israel and UAE peace deal, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

Norwegian Parliament Member Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted nomination for nomination of US President Donald J. Trump.

“I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees,” said Gjedde while talking to a tv.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel committee, Gjedde said that Trump played very important role in establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

Earlier, a White House official announced Mr. Trump would hold a signing ceremony on 15 September for a groundbreaking middle East agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE.

According to the said deal announced at the White House on 13 August following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

However, the Muslim publics in majority Muslim state have termed this deal another trick and threat to the peace in Middle East, pointing out that it was purely a political agenda to support Israel to appear dominant in the entire region.

Palestinians also did not like this deal between Israel and the UAE and said that it was nothing but another plan for expansion of Israeli state in the region. They said that there would be more bloodshed in future even after this peace deal between Israel and UAE.