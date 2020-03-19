Trump Nominates Coronavirus Testing Czar for WHO Executive Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump nominated Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir to represent the country at the World Health Organization executive board, the White House announced in a statement.

"NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE... Brett P.

Giroir, of Texas, to be Representative of the United States on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization," the White House said on Wednesday.

A pediatrician and a four-star admiral, Giroir is now in charge of the government's coronavirus testing response.

There are now more than 214,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally including more than 7,300 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.