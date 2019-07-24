Trump Nominates David Norquist to Be Next US Deputy Defense Secretary - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) President Donald Trump has nominated David Norquist to be the next US Deputy Secretary of Defense, White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"David L. Norquist, of Virginia, to be Deputy Secretary of Defense, vice Patrick M. Shanahan, resigned," the press release said.

Trump announced his intention to nominate Norquist in June together with Mark Esper, whom the US Senate confirmed as US Defense Secretary earlier on Tuesday.

Norquist has been performing the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Defense since January.

In June, Norquist was confirmed as the Defense Department's Chief Financial Officer and serves as the principal advisor to the Defense Secretary on all budgetary and financial matters, including the development and execution of the annual budget.

Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday that Norquist will not have to step down from performing his duties as Deputy Secretary of Defense.