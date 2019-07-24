UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Nominates David Norquist To Be Next US Deputy Defense Secretary - White House

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Trump Nominates David Norquist to Be Next US Deputy Defense Secretary - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) President Donald Trump has nominated David Norquist to be the next US Deputy Secretary of Defense, White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"David L. Norquist, of Virginia, to be Deputy Secretary of Defense, vice Patrick M. Shanahan, resigned," the press release said.

Trump announced his intention to nominate Norquist in June together with Mark Esper, whom the US Senate confirmed as US Defense Secretary earlier on Tuesday.

Norquist has been performing the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Defense since January.

In June, Norquist was confirmed as the Defense Department's Chief Financial Officer and serves as the principal advisor to the Defense Secretary on all budgetary and financial matters, including the development and execution of the annual budget.

Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday that Norquist will not have to step down from performing his duties as Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Related Topics

Senate Budget White House Trump David Virginia January June All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

16 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

16 minutes ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

45 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

46 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

1 hour ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.