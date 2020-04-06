UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates Inspector General To Monitor Pandemic Recovery Efforts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) President Donald Trump has nominated five new inspector generals to oversee different aspects of the US government including creating a new position to assess all activities to aid recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House said on Monday.

"Brian D. Miller, of Virginia, to be Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery," the White House said in a statement.

Miller is a White House lawyer and will monitor the more than $2.

2 trillion economic stimulus package passed almost unanimously by Congress that Trump has signed into law. His appointment will now need to be ratified by the Senate.

Trump also sent to the Senate four more individuals to be confirmed as inspector generals in existing positions. They are: Jason Abend for the Department of Defense, Katherine Crytzer for the Tennessee Valley Authority, Andrew De Mello for the Department of education and Peter Thomson for the CIA.

