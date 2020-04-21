UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates Julie Fisher To Be US Ambassador To Belarus - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:00 AM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump will nominate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Europe Julie Fisher to serve as ambassador to Belarus, a post that has been vacant for more than 10 years, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Julie D. Fisher, of Tennessee, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Belarus," the release said.

