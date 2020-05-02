Trump Nominates Keith Dayton as US Ambassador to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US President Donald Trump has nominated Senior Defense Adviser to Ukraine Keith Dayton as the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ukraine, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: ... Keith W.

Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," the White House said in a statement on late Friday.

Dayton has also been serving as the director of the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch, Germany, since 2010

He retired from the US army in 2010 with the rank of lieutenant general after a 40-year service. He speaks Russian and German as well as served as a US defense attaché to Russia.

Incumbent US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will leave her post later in May.