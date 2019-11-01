Trump Nominates N. Korea Envoy Biegun to Be Next Deputy State Secretary - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) President Donald Trump has nominated US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to be the next Deputy Secretary of State, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Stephen E. Biegun of Michigan, to be Deputy Secretary of State," the release said on Thursday.